Relato de un Becario sobre los bombazos en Boston

“Ulises, me hubiera muerto si no hubieras contestado el teléfono. ¿Dónde estás?” Pude reconocer la voz de una compañera becaria nicaragüense, que vive cerca de mí en Boston, a través del teléfono. “Por favor decime que no estás en el maratón”, parecía suplicar. Después de pasar un día entero estudiando para mis exámenes finales, me sentía desconcertado por su tono críptico y preocupado.



Junto con mi esposa encendí la televisión para ver las noticias que mostraban las horribles escenas de caos, muerte y mutilación. Que haya ocurrido en un evento deportivo tan conocido lo hacía aún más cruel. A pesar que vivimos lejos del lugar de los bombazos, vimos inmediatamente los efectos posteriores a un ataque terrorista en una gran urbe: calles inundadas de policías y personal de la Guardia Nacional, aviones aterrizando en el aeropuerto Logan y servicios de buses públicos del Sistema de Transporte de la Bahía de Massachusetts suspendidos de forma indefinida. Los sitios más bulliciosos de la ciudad como Kenmore Squarte, Boston Common, Copley Square, The Esplanade… se encontraban vacíos sin un alma alrededor. Nos parecía irreal que una ciudad tan agitada pudiera detenerse de forma tan abrupta.



A medida que las noticias llegaban, empecé a recibir llamadas y correos electrónicos de parientes, amigos, oficiales del Programa Fulbright y de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Nicaragua. Incluso recibí correos electrónicos de otros becarios Fulbright nicaragüenses a quienes nunca había conocido. En ese momento pude darme cuenta que el Programa Fulbright es como una gran familia, que a pesar de no conocer personalmente, está unida a través de dicho programa.



A pesar del cierre de la ciudad, el caos siguió cuando los dos supuestos autores del atentado dispararon a un guardia de seguridad del Instituto Tecnológico de Massachusetts (MIT), robaron un vehículo SUV y se enfrentaron a tiros con la policía.



Al día siguiente, viernes 19 de abril de 2013, a eso de las cuatro de la mañana, recibí un mensaje del sistema de alerta de la Universidad de Northeastern que informaba que las clases habían sido suspendidas y que el gobernador había emitido un comunicado para que todos los ciudadanos de Boston permanecieran en sus casas. No podíamos creer que este sospechoso todavía estuviera prófugo y que hubiera paralizado las actividades diarias de todos. Eventualmente el segundo sospechoso fue capturado en Newton, un suburbio de la ciudad, no lejos de donde mi esposa y yo habíamos vivido.



Lo que permanece más claro en mi memoria, además de todo lo que vi por televisión, es el reconocimiento que la Universidad de Northeastern entregó a los equipos de respuesta de los bombazos del maratón en su ceremonia de graduación número 111, al igual que la pulsera con el emblema “Boston Strong” (Boston Fuerte), que nos recuerda la capacidad de recuperación de los ciudadanos de Boston.



En la ceremonia de graduación el Presidente de la Universidad de Northeastern, Joseph E. Aoun, hizo entrega de un título honorífico al Comisionado de la Policía de Boston, Edward F. Davis III, quien lo recibió en nombre de los equipos de respuesta y de los funcionarios de las fuerzas de seguridad. Durante la ceremonia los estudiantes de enfermería también fueron reconocidos por su labor con las víctimas de los bombazos. La estudiante de enfermería Kelly Ennis recibió un reconocimiento especial por servir como asistente de enfermería en la sección de traumatología del departamento de emergencias del Hospital Brigham y de Mujeres.

Ser becario de la Fulbright en esos momentos de tragedia y recuperación, enriqueció mi experiencia y me hizo sentir aún más orgulloso de haber recibido mi título en dicha época y en dicha ciudad.





A Fulbright Scholar’s Account of the Boston Bombings Three Months After this Terrorist Attack



By Ulises Arana



“Ulises, I would have died if you haven’t answered the phone, where are you?” I recognized the voice on the phone as a fellow Nicaraguan scholar living near me in Boston. “Please tell me that you are not at the marathon,” she seemed to plead. After a day of preparing for my final exams, I was baffled by her cryptic call and worried voice.



My wife and I turned on the news to see the horrific scenes of chaos, death and mutilation. That it happened at such a well-known sporting event made it even more cruel. Though we lived far away from the bombing, we immediately saw the aftereffects of a terrorist attack on a major city: the streets were flooded with police and National Guard personnel, planes were grounded at Logan airport, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) services were shut down indefinitely. The normally bustling places like Kenmore Square, Boston Common, Copley Square, The Esplanade… were all empty without a soul. It seemed unreal to us that such a busy city could come so quickly to a stop.



As the news poured in I started receiving calls and emails from relatives, friends, Fulbright Program officers, and from the Embassy of the United States in Nicaragua. I even received emails from Nicaraguan Fulbright scholars in other cities in the United States, people I had never met. I knew at that moment that the Fulbright Program is like a big family, even though I didn’t know her personally there was a common bond between us “The Fulbright Program.”



Though the city was shutdown, the chaos continued when the two alleged bombers shot a security guard at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), carjacked an SUV, and engaged in a shootout with the police.



The day afterwards, Friday, April 19, 2013 I received early in the morning, around 4 am, a message from Northeastern University alert system; class has been suspended and the governor has issued a “shelter in place” directive. We couldn’t believe that this suspect was still at large, and that he has put a halt in people’s daily activities. Eventually the second suspect was captured in Newton, a suburb of the city, not far from where my wife and I once lived.



What is clearest in my memory, aside from everything on television, is how Northeastern University praised first responders at the Boston Marathon Bombings in its 111th commencement ceremony, and the wrist band with the emblem “Boston Strong” as a reminder of the resilience of the people of Boston. At the commencement ceremony Northeastern University President Joseph E. Aoun delivered an honorary degree to Boston Police Commissioner Edward F. Davis III who received it on behalf of all first responders and law enforcement officers.



At the ceremony nursing students were praised as well for their actions with the victims of the Boston Marathon Bombings. Especially, a 22 years old nursing student named Kelly Ennis who served as a nurse’s aid at the Brigham and Women’s emergency department inside the trauma room.



Being a Fulbright scholar during a time of tragedy and recovery enriched my experience and made me feel even prouder to have received my degree during such a time, in such a city.