¡Así están!

Jorge Eduardo Arellano
Grupo A
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2. R. Checa 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
3. Turquía 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
4. Suiza 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Grupo B
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. Croacia 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2. Alemania 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
3. Austria 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
4. Polonia 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Grupo C
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. Holanda 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
2. Rumana 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
3. Francia 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
4. Italia 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Grupo D
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. España 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2. Suecia 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
3. Rusia 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
4. Grecia 2 0 0 2 0 3 0


Líderes en goleo
David Villa (España), 4
Lukas Podolski (Alemania), 3
Wesley Sneijder (Holanda), 2
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Suecia), 2

Más Noticias
App china de intercambio de caras genera dudas de privacidad
Alex Blandino, de 2-0 en su retorno a las Grandes Ligas con los Rojos de Cincinnati
FARC pide a antiguas tropas guerrilleras no retomar las armas
Evo Morales: dos muertos en combate contra incendios forestales en Bolivia
Estudiantes de Hong Kong planean huelga en inicio del curso
Irán confirma explosión en su principal centro espacial
Candidata a alcaldía y cinco personas son asesinadas en ataque en Colombia
Lukaku pide a los futbolistas no "aceptar ninguna forma de discriminación" racista