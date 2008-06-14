¡Así están!

Grupo A
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2. R. Checa 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
3. Turquía 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
4. Suiza 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Grupo B
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. Croacia 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2. Alemania 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
3. Austria 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
4. Polonia 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Grupo C
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. Holanda 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
2. Rumana 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
3. Francia 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
4. Italia 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Grupo D
Selección PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
1. España 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2. Suecia 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
3. Rusia 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
4. Grecia 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Líderes en goleo
David Villa (España), 4
Lukas Podolski (Alemania), 3
Wesley Sneijder (Holanda), 2
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Suecia), 2
