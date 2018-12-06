Lista completa de nominados en televisión para la 76 edición de Globos de Oro

Este es el listado completo de las nominaciones en las categorías televisivas para la 76 edición de los Globos de Oro.



Mejor serie dramática:



"The Americans".



"Bodyguard".

"Homecoming".



"Killing Eve".



"Pose".





Mejor actriz de serie dramática:



Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander".



Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale".



Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve".

Julia Roberts - "Homecoming".



Keri Russell - "The Americans".



Mejor actor de serie dramática



Jason Bateman - "Ozark".



Stephan James - "Homecoming".



Richard Madden - "Bodyguard".



Billy Porter - "Pose".



Matthew Rhys - "The Americans".

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:



"Barry".



"The Good Place".



"Kidding".



"The Kominsky Method".

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".



Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:



Kristen Bell - "The Good Place".



Candice Bergen - "Murphy Brown".



Alison Brie - "GLOW".



Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".

Debra Messing - "Will & Grace".



Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:



Sacha Baron Cohen - "Who is America?".



Jim Carrey - "Kidding".



Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method".



Donald Glover - "Atlanta".



Bill Hader - "Barry".



Mejor serie limitada o película televisiva:



"The Alienist".

"American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".



"Escape at Dannemora".



"Sharp Objects".



"A Very English Scandal".



Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película televisiva:



Amy Adams - "Sharp Objects".



Patricia Arquette - "Escape at Dannemora".



Connie Britton - "Dirty John".



Laura Dern - "The Tale".



Regina King - "Seven Seconds".



Mejor actor de serie limitada o película televisiva:



Antonio Banderas - "Genius: Picasso".



Daniel Brühl - "The Alienist".

Darren Criss - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".



Benedict Cumerbatch - "Patrick Melrose".



Hugh Grant - "A Very English Scandal".



Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:



Álex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".



Patricia Clarkson - "Sharp Objects".



Penélope Cruz - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".



Thandie Newton - "Westworld".

Yvonne Strahovski - "The Handmaid's Tale".



Mejor actor de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:

Alan Arkin - "The Kominsky Method".



Kieran Culkin - "Succession".



Édgar Ramírez - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".



Ben Whishaw - "A Very English Scandal".



Henry Winkler - "Barry".