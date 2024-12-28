Conoce los juegos más vendidos y jugados de Steam durante el 2024

Los videojuegos con más ingresos en la plataforma de Valve.

Listos para cerrar el 2024, Steam hace un recuento de sus mayores éxitos comerciales en el año, con una lista encabezada por PUBG: Battlegrounds, Baldur’s Gate 3 y Black Myth: Wukong. La tienda se aseguró de clasificarlos por ingresos, lanzamientos, más jugados y más vendidos. 

Estas estadísticas ocupan los datos obtenidos desde el 1ero de enero hasta el 15 de diciembre del año en curso. Además, se valoran de acuerdo a los ingresos que generan durante las dos primeras semanas de lanzamiento. 

Juegos con más ingresos en Steam en 2024

Grupo Platino

  • PUBG: Battlegrounds
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dota 2
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Counter Strike 2
  • Palworld
  • Destiny 2 
  • Elden Ring
  • Apex Legends
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2

Grupo Oro

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Warframe
  • Path of Exile 2
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Throne and Liberty
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • Enshrouded 
  • Dead by Daylight
  • War Thunder
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • The First Descendant 

Los lanzamientos más visitados en la plataforma de Valve 

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Manor Lords
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • NBA 2K25
  • Helldivers 2
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl 
  • Palworld
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Path of Exile 2
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 
Los títulos más jugados de Steam en 2024

Superan los 450,000 jugadores: 

  • Apex Legends
  • Counter Strike 2 
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds
  • Dota 2 
  • Palworld
  • Marvel Rivals 
  • Path of Exile 
  • Helldivers 2

Superan los 200,000 jugadores:

  • Throne and Liberty
  • Lethal Company
  • Last Epoch
  • Destiny 2
  • GTA V
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Once Human
  • The First Descendant 
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Stardew Valley
  • Content Warning
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Path of Exile
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2

En Steam Deck:

También se clasifican por Platino, Oro, Plata y Bronce. Los más destacados son: 

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fallout 4
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Dave the Driver
  • Balatro
  • Elden Ring
  • Hades 
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Stardew Valley
  • Hogwarts Legacy 
  • Palworld
  • The Witcher III
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • Hades II
  • Red Dead Redemption II
  • Brotato
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Helldivers II 
  • The Binding of Isaac
  • Diablo IV
  • Slay the Spire
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Project Zomboid
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Warframe 1999
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Culf of the Lamb
  • Civilization VI
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Dark Souls III
  • Hollow Knight
  • Desk Job
  • Fallout New Vegas
  • Dead Cells
  • Terraria
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Forza Horizon 5 
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Counter Strike 2
  • Left 4 Dead 2 
  • Valheim
  • Spider Man Remastered
  • War Thunder

