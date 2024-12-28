Conoce los juegos más vendidos y jugados de Steam durante el 2024

Listos para cerrar el 2024, Steam hace un recuento de sus mayores éxitos comerciales en el año, con una lista encabezada por PUBG: Battlegrounds, Baldur’s Gate 3 y Black Myth: Wukong. La tienda se aseguró de clasificarlos por ingresos, lanzamientos, más jugados y más vendidos.
Estas estadísticas ocupan los datos obtenidos desde el 1ero de enero hasta el 15 de diciembre del año en curso. Además, se valoran de acuerdo a los ingresos que generan durante las dos primeras semanas de lanzamiento.
Juegos con más ingresos en Steam en 2024
Grupo Platino
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dota 2
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Counter Strike 2
- Palworld
- Destiny 2
- Elden Ring
- Apex Legends
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
Grupo Oro
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Warframe
- Path of Exile 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Throne and Liberty
- EA Sports FC 24
- Enshrouded
- Dead by Daylight
- War Thunder
- EA Sports FC 25
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- The First Descendant
Los lanzamientos más visitados en la plataforma de Valve
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Manor Lords
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- NBA 2K25
- Helldivers 2
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Palworld
- EA Sports FC 25
- Path of Exile 2
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
Los títulos más jugados de Steam en 2024
Superan los 450,000 jugadores:
- Apex Legends
- Counter Strike 2
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Dota 2
- Palworld
- Marvel Rivals
- Path of Exile
- Helldivers 2
Superan los 200,000 jugadores:
- Throne and Liberty
- Lethal Company
- Last Epoch
- Destiny 2
- GTA V
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Once Human
- The First Descendant
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Stardew Valley
- Content Warning
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Path of Exile
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
En Steam Deck:
También se clasifican por Platino, Oro, Plata y Bronce. Los más destacados son:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fallout 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dave the Driver
- Balatro
- Elden Ring
- Hades
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Vampire Survivors
- Stardew Valley
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Palworld
- The Witcher III
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Hades II
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Brotato
- Monster Hunter World
- Helldivers II
- The Binding of Isaac
- Diablo IV
- Slay the Spire
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Forza Horizon 4
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Project Zomboid
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Persona 5 Royal
- Warframe 1999
- Persona 3 Reload
- Culf of the Lamb
- Civilization VI
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Dark Souls III
- Hollow Knight
- Desk Job
- Fallout New Vegas
- Dead Cells
- Terraria
- No Man’s Sky
- Forza Horizon 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Counter Strike 2
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Valheim
- Spider Man Remastered
- War Thunder