Sony has now removed access to Helldivers 2 in every region that cannot make a PSN account. This denies access to every player that bought the game in those regions over the last several months.

You can also no longer buy the game in a number of currencies tied to those regions.… pic.twitter.com/XTY3wAlS2u

— Pirate Software (@PirateSoftware) May 5, 2024