NBA 2K25 va a presentar mejoras gracias a ProPlay

Play like your favorite NBA stars in #NBA2K25 with 9,000 new gameplay animations powered by ProPLAY! 🎮



Plus new features and enhancements including:

🏀 All-new Dribble Engine

🔥 Signature Go-To Shots

✅ Shot Timing Profiles

🔒 Brand-new Defensive Movement System

🚫… pic.twitter.com/hwXGs6fbBh