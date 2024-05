Midori (Sega/Atlus leaker) reiterated that all upcoming Sega & Atlus remakes are coming to Switch 2.

She previously said that Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor ReFantazio are coming to Switch 2 as well.

If she is right, Sega appears fully on board with Nintendo's next system. pic.twitter.com/ryDjCVYE0F

— Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 30, 2024